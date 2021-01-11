CES 2021: BitRouter Releases ATSC 3.0 Receiver for Automotive, Distance Learning

LAS VEGAS—BitRouter has made available the new 3pi, a Linux-based ATSC 3.0 and ATSC 1.0 headless receiver that is designed to be used for automotive and distance learning applications. The company is previewing 3pi as part of CES 2021, currently underway virtually.

The 3pi receiver, which is meant to be used when HDMI video output is not required, is based on the Raspberry Pi platform and utilizes non-real-time features of ATSC 3.0 to download content into a device. The system then uses an embedded web server to serve this content within homes or automobiles over IP. It uses the same software that’s in BitRouter’s ATSC3pro set-top box platform.

BitRouter also uses its ATSC3pak software stack with 3pi to implement NRT file download and serve the content to client devices.

"The current environment has made remote access to content a necessity, and it creates an opportunity for broadcasters to serve the academic and automotive communities by providing innovative, low-cost, reliable technology," said Gopal Miglani, president of BitRouter. "By incorporating the affordability of the Raspberry Pi platform and the advanced content serving attributes of ATSC 3.0, our 3pi solution is ideally suited for these use cases."