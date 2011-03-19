Nevion expands Flashlink CWDM range

Nevion will introduce new Flashlink video transport products at the 2011 NAB Show that provide an efficient and cost-effective way to transport 3G/HD/SD-SDI signals.

Flashlink is widely used by broadcasters for a range of inter- and intrafacility transport applications. The optical CWDM transmitter range now supports 18 wavelength channels. This capacity increase also applies to Flashlink compact optical converters and the optical transmitters and receivers in the VikinX Sublime line of compact routers.

When combined with the new Flashlink one-slot 18-channel, low-loss CWDM filter, these solutions provide users with an improved optical transport, Nevion said.

The company has added 3G capability to its existing HD time-division multiplexer platform, enabling broadcasters to pack up to eight asynchronous SD-SDI signals into one compliant 3G-SDI stream. These modules accommodate short-haul CWDM and DWDM optical transmitters and short- and long-haul optical receivers.

Flashlink’s extended audio embedder range has also been upgraded with 3G-SDI support. The AV-3G-XMUX is a highly integrated audio embedding module that provides simultaneous embedding and de-embedding of eight AES3 stereo digital channels from a digital 3G, HD or SD serial video signal. The new module supports all eight AES group audio channels in 3G-SDI Level A and four AES group channels in 3G-SDI Level B.