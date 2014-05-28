Nevion Establishes U.S. Tech Lab and Training Facility

OXNARD, CALIF.

Media transport product company Nevion has expanded its California headquarters here to include a technology testing laboratory and demonstration center, as well as a training facility for its U.S. customers and partners.

“We’ve made significant investments at our California-based U.S. headquarters,” said Nevion CEO Geir Bryn-Jensen. “The implementation of a network-centric lab for testing, troubleshooting and pre-sales technology optimization, as well as facilities for comprehensive end user and partner training across all products reflects our expansion in the Americas.”

The new facility was designed to showcase Nevion’s many transport solutions, as well as to handle product sales and support.

“Our enhanced facilities are not only vital to our customer service and training, but we also see it as a way for our customers and partners to actively engage in the product development process,” said Bryn-Jensen.