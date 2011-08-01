Nevion Debuting New and Improved Transport Platforms and Codecs at IBC 2011



AMSTERDAM – Video transport and broadcast service provider Nevion has announced a variety of new products being debuted at IBC 2011.



The VS902 universal IP video transport platform is a high density, low cost solution, able to map up to four channels of SD, HD or ASI onto gigabit Ethernet or 10 gigabit Ethernet in a variety of methods: uncompressed or JPEG 2000 – compressed, protected with FEC, with Nevion’s SIPS protection or without protection.



The company will feature an upgraded VideoIPath video services management platform with a new MVPN control infrastructure network topology modeling capability, useful for equipment inventory management.



The VS954 is a new, single-channel, H.264 coding standard codec, 8- and 10-bit, 4:2:2, 4:2:0 with ASI and IP network interfaces.



Nevion’s new VS906 contribution codec provides linear or compressed audio transmission with mapping to IP. An analog version is available, with four stereo analog audio outputs and 24-bit resolution up to 96kHz. A digital version includes four AES digital audio inputs and outputs alongside two MADI digital multichannel audio inputs and outputs or four E1/T1 data ports.



