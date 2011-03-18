Nevion Announces New Structure, China Office



Yesterday Nevion (formerly Network/VPG) announced the results of increased investment from its existing owners, including an acceleration of its development schedule and enhancements to its global presence through sales organisation growth.



Oddbjørn Bergem, Nevion’s CEO, also announced changes in the company’s structure. Two divisions, each led by longtime Nevion executives, will now serve Nevion’s core markets. The Media Networks division, led by Eugene Keane, serves the carrier-class video transport and management needs of service providers, through Nevion’s established Ventura platform. The Broadcast Technology division, headed by Thomas Heinzer, will deliver integrated, broad-based video transport, routing and processing solutions to broadcasters, primarily through Nevion’s Flashlink and VikinX product lines. Video networking monitoring and management solutions, a growth area for the company, is integrated across both divisions, and solutions for government will be offered by both.



“Focusing our product development and sales efforts specific to these areas makes sense from every perspective, and allows us to more effectively serve our global markets,” said Bergem. “This structure offers us the opportunity to build even stronger relationships with our customers and partners.”



Nevion also announced that it is building on its Asia presence with expansion in Beijing, China, supporting its existing Singapore base of Asia Pacific operations. This news follows numerous recent sales appointments in key regions and market verticals. In addition to new leaders in South America and China, experts in the government sector and channel sales have joined the company in recent months. A new development office in the UK augments the company’s engineering resources in the Media Networks division.



