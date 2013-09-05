Nevada Broadcasters Raise $40,000 for Scholarships

LAS VEGAS—The Nevada Broadcasters Foundation raised $40,000 for the Tony and Linda Bonnici Broadcasters Scholarship Program during its silent and live auctions, which took place in conjunction with the association’s 18th Annual Hall of Fame Gala Aug. 17.



More than 600 people attended the event at the Red Rock Casino, Resort and Spa.



Fundraising Chairman Eric Bonnici cited “the generosity of Nevada's television and radio stations together with so many businesses throughout the state who donated items for this year's successful auctions” as the reason for the fundraiser’s success.



The live auction showcased a variety of donations, the most popular of which was a terrier mix (pictured) given by the Animal Foundation.