Netflix’s Sarandos/RTL’s Zeiler Provide NAB Show Content Theatre Insight

WASHINGTON: Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s chief content officer, and Gerhard Zeiler, CEO of the RTL Group, will participate in this year’s NAB Show Content Theatre event. Sarandos and Zeiler will be part of a Q&A session that’s scheduled for 3 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, April 17. The Content Theatre is designed to provide Show attendees with information from industry leaders who are involved in the transformation of content creation and delivery.





Gerhard Zeiler “Both Ted Sarandos and Gerhard Zeiler are at the forefront of content creation and distribution, playing integral roles in navigating the relationship between content creation and digital media,” said Chris Brown, the NAB Show’s executive vice president of conventions and business operations. “We are proud to welcome them as they present their latest content market insights to NAB Show attendees.”



Sarandos has served as the chief content officer for Netflix since 2000 and has more than 20 years of experience in home entertainment.



Zeiler has been serving as CEO of the RTL Group and was recently tapped for the position of president of Turner Broadcasting System International, a global portfolio of branded television networks and related businesses.



Both Sarandos and Zeiler are set to receive CORE (Content Owner Revolutionizing Entertainment) Awards at the NAB Show. Sarandos will be recognized for his innovation efforts at Netflix, and Zeiler is being recognized as the CORE Executive of the Year for his ability “to build profitability and value in the ever-evolving television and content industry.”



The Content Theatre is sponsored by FremantleMedia and is located on the exhibit floor of the NAB Show.