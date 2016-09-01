Net Insight Officially Incorporates ScheduALL into Brand

STOCKHOLM—ScheduALL will now officially fall under the Net Insight umbrella, according to a release from the company. Net Insight acquired ScheduALL last September but will now market all ScheduALL products under the Net Insight banner.

With ScheduALL and Net Insight under a single flag, Net Insight says it now offers “media content across networks—from camera lens to the end viewer’s screen.”

“There has been immense value invested in the ScheduALL brand and it will continue as the name for our scheduling product line,” said Anna Karin Verneholt, vice president of strategy, marketing and communications at Net Insight.