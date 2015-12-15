NESN Updates Studio and Mobile Production

WATERTOWN, MASS.—New England Sports Network, the official network of the Boston Red Sox and Boston Bruins, is upgrading both its studio and mobile production with help from Ross Video and LiveU.

NESN studio

NESN will issue a facility-wide deployment of Ross production, automation and asset management tools. Among them were two Acuity production switchers and Overdrive Automated Production Control systems; Xpression Dual Channel Character generators with Streamline Asset Management system to create new graphic packages for NESN news and Boston Bruins studio; CamBot robotic pedestals; openGear Terminal equipment; and three Xpression engines.

In addition, NESN plans to use LiveU’s LU500 portable transmission units to cover Boston Red Sox spring training games in Florida without a mobile truck, satellite signal or wired connection. Using multiple cameras feeding back to NESN’s Boston studio through bonded cellular technology, NESN is able to switch between cameras with minimal latency. Audio, including announcers, will still be taken from the stadium, but the set-up includes two options for return feeds, including one that will allow the announcers to see graphics and replays from the Watertown control room.

Training is underway for the Ross Video upgrades and is expected to launch in January. NESN will use the LU500s during the Red Sox’s 2016 spring training.