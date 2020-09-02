NESN, PNC Bank Team on New Digital Studio

BOSTON—New England Sports Network (NESN) has cut the ribbon on a new digital facility that it constructed with the help of PNC Bank, appropriately named the PNC Bank Digital Studio at NESN.

This new space will be used to produce daily video and audio content for NESN digital platforms. PNC Bank will provide branding backdrop for all content that is produced in the studio as well as have exclusive naming rights to all digital content produced in NESN’s digital studio.

“Our team at PNC Bank is excited to work with NESN to enhance its powerful digital news platform, bringing interesting content to Boston sports fans online and everywhere,” said jon Bernstein, PNC regional president of Boston.