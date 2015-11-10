Neplokh Joins NAB as Vice President of Spectrum Policy

WASHINGTON—The National Association of Broadcasters has named Alison Neplokh its new vice president of spectrum policy. She is scheduled to take over the position on Dec. 14.

Alison Neplokh

Neplokh joins NAB after serving 10 years with the FCC, most recently as the commission’s deputy chief technologist. She also previously served as the chief engineer of the Media Bureau and acting legal advisor to Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel. Prior to working with the FCC, Neplokh worked for Carnegie Mellon University as a research systems programmer and at Ericsson as a firmware engineer.

“Alison brings a unique combination of engineering and legal expertise as well as a deep understanding of the FCC that will serve NAB and our members well,” said Gordon Smith, NAB president. “We’re excited to have her join our legal and regulatory team as we grapple with the intersection of technology and government regulation and how smart spectrum policy is critical to the long and short-term future of our industry.”