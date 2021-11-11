NEP UK Adds Imagine Communications Selenio To OB Trucks

THAMES DITTON, England—NEP UK has acquired multiple Imagine Communications Selenio Network Processor (SNP) appliances and is installing them in four of its largest outside broadcast trucks to provide a seamless, automated workflow for delivering 4K, UHD and HD with standard and high dynamic range (SDR and HDR).

“We have adopted the use of the SNP as a high-density signal conversion engine,” said Chris Cannon, director of technical operations at NEP UK. “Given the tight confines of an outside broadcast truck, we really appreciate we can get eight UHD conversion channels in just 1 RU, and that include signal format conversion as well as SDR-HDR conversion—the latter through the built-in conversion pipeline or through customer-defined LUTs.”

“We set and forget the SNPs. They perform well, take up little rack space, consume less power and deliver the full variety of HD, UHD, SDR and HDR outputs we need,” he said.

The SNP is a software-defined IP and SDI signal processing device. Each 1RU device has four independent processing blocks. Each block can adopt personalities defined by the software. Applications are available on individual licenses, so users can define the exact function they require and reconfigure the SNP as tasks demand. This makes them particularly well-suited to outside broadcast production, Imagine Communications said.

NEP UK ordered a mix of licenses for signal format conversion, including HD, 3G and 4K as well as dynamic range conversion between SDR, HLG, PQ and Slog3, it said.