NEP, Trilith Studios Announce Plans for a New Virtual Production Stage

ATLANTA, Ga.—NEP Virtual Studios and Trilith Studios have announced plans for a new state-of-the-art virtual production facility in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Prysm Stage at Trilith Studios is being built from the ground up for virtual production and will offer filmmakers advanced real time workflows and technology, operated by highly experienced virtual production experts, the companies said.

The Prysm Stage at Trilith Studios will be one of the largest virtual production facilities in the world, featuring a fully enclosed 80’ x 90’ x 26’ virtual production volume in an 18,000 square foot purpose-built sound stage.

This footprint is built to accommodate large set pieces wrapped 360 degrees with LED panels, including an LED ceiling, equipped for the deployment of game-engine-driven video playback and designed to immerse filmmakers in large-scale, real-time digital environments; the facility will also include a process stage designed for automotive shoots opening in Q1 of 2022.

NEP Group recently announced the formation of NEP Virtual Studios after acquiring LuxMC, Halon Entertainment and the Prysm Stages brand and the new stage is part of NEP Virtual Studios' plan to build a global network of permanent stages that are designed and operated by LuxMC, one of the industry’s leading virtual production specialists.

The Prysm Stage will be located at the Creative Technologies District at Trilith Studios , one of the largest purpose-built movie studios in North America and home to such projects as “Black Adam” and “Loki.”

Trilith Studios also recently expanded to 24 premium sound stages including five sound stages purpose-built as a permanent home for the latest technologies in filmmaking.

“Ensuring the success of a virtual production shoot relies on having a rock-solid stage setup and an experienced production team in place,” said Mitch Bell, vice president of physical production at Marvel Studios. “The Prysm Stage at Trilith is just another example of how we rely on Trilith Studios to bring best-of-class solutions to our productions.”