NEP To Acquire MIRA Mobile Television

PITTSBURGH, PA.—NEP announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire all assets from Portland-based remote production facilities company, MIRA Mobile Television. This transaction, which is expected to be final on or near Aug. 28, 2014, will integrate MIRA into NEP’s U.S. Mobile Units operations. MIRA’s nine HD mobile production units will join NEP’s fleet of over 70 HD units worldwide, and their engineering and support staff will become part of NEP’s team.



MIRA will join NEP’s worldwide network, which includes operations across the United States, United Kingdom and Australia offering solutions for remote production, studio production, video display and host broadcasting.