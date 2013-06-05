NEP Provides Mobile Broadcast Service for NHL and NBA

PITTSBURGH — NEP is providing simultaneous mobile broadcasting services for the media companies presenting the NHL’s Stanley Cup and the NBA Championship playoffs.



For the NHL, NEP is supporting NBC Sports Group’s live broadcasts of the games. For the NBA, NEP is supporting two major national cable networks. For both playoff series, NEP is also providing support to several regional networks.



The spring playoff season is one of the busiest times for NEP, which must ensure that the right vehicles, equipment, and engineers arrive on schedule to cover games in cities and venues that are often determined by the outcome of the previous game. The company must also accomplish this NEP while ensuring coverage for events including the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont horse races, also for NBC Sports Group; the U.S. Open golf championship; and national and regional baseball games.



For NBC Sports Group’s NHL playoff coverage, NEP has deployed its ND5, ND6, SS28, and NCP8 mobile broadcasting units, with its ND4, SS18, SS22, SS23, SS25, and Corplex Chromium units reserved for the NBA playoffs. By positioning fleets of trucks on both the U.S. East and West coasts, NEP is able to stage and position them to reach the cities that have the best probability of hosting the next series of games.



