NEP Joins Casablanca Online in Brazil

PITTSBURGH— NEP has formed a partnership with Casablanca Online, a Brazillian provider of digital satellite newsgathering vehicles and services, to deliver a complete outside broadcast production and transmission solution in Brazil.



As part of this agreement, NEP is developing a new HD outside broadcast truck designed for the Brazilian market. The company will also provide maintenance, engineering training and account management support. CBO will operate the equipment as part of a package of production and uplink services for Brazilian and international broadcast clients covering live sports and entertainment events.



“With an increasing number of sports and entertainment events coming to Brazil within the next four years, timing is perfect for us to begin offering broader solutions in that dynamic and rapidly growing market,” said Kevin Rabbitt, CEO of NEP.



“CBO is the ideal partner to help us execute this first phase in our long-term strategy for Brazil,” said Perry Ziff, NEP’s vice president of business development and strategy. “NEP brings unmatched depth of experience in outside broadcast facilities and services.”



The new OB vehicle is a 12-meter, single-expansion trailer that includes production, recording and playback, audio and routing equipment. The trailer supports up to 12 HD cameras and includes three EVS HD video servers for tapeless digital recording workflows. A 48-fader Calrec Artemis Beam 5.1 digital audio console supports its audio capabilities.”



“With this partnership, we'll be able to offer both our Brazilian and international clients the premium-level OB services and facilities that NEP is so well-known for in the U.S. and the U.K.,#8221; said Alex Pimentel, CEO of Casablanca Online. “We're looking forward to the opportunity to grow our market share by offering a more comprehensive solution to our clients — combining our first-class reputation among Brazilian broadcasters with the expertise, depth of resources, and reliability that international clients have come to expect from NEP.”



