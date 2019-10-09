NEP Group Opens Bigger New York Facility for Broadcast Services, Live Events Divisions

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y.—NEP Group divisions NEP Broadcast Services and NEP Live Events are relocating to a larger facility in New York to accommodate its growing business, the sports and entertainment technical production services and facilities company said this week.

The divisions’ new location is 11-01 43rd Ave., Long Island City. The new headquarters will be home to Sweetwater, Bexel and NEP Studios and support, sales, rentals, client demos and engineering.

“The relocation of the NEP New York operations, and the addition of Bexel, is a strategic plan to foster long-term growth plans for NEP Broadcast Services and NEP Live Events” said Howard Rosenthal, president, U.S. Broadcast Services.

“This facility is the perfect complement to NEP’s One Team approach to supporting our clients with access to exceptional services, technical expertise and geographical reach,” he added.

Sweetwater offers full service professional video display and event solutions, including LED screens, mobile LED screens, projection and projection mapping, content management, virtual set extension and augmented reality.

Bexel provides production services and engineering for some of the world’s largest sporting events. In addition to the Long Island City office, Bexel locations include Burbank, Calif., and Dallas.

NEP Studios offers a full suite of broadcast services and the latest technology and production facilities with the backing of technical experts.

More information is available on the NEP Group website.