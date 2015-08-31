NEP Closes Acquisition of CMI

PITTSBURGH & HILVERSUM, NETHERLANDS—NEP Group is expanding its presence in Northern Europe, as the company has announced it has acquired Consolidated Media Industries based out of Hilversum, Netherlands. As part of the acquisition, DutchView and Infostrada Creative Technology are also added to NEP’s worldwide network.

CMI and its brands will continue to operate independently under their current management teams.

With this acquisition, NEP, a provider of resources for broadcast and live event productions, adds a content management, distribution and Video-On-Demand system to its stock of remote, studio and post-production technology.