NEP Adds Calrec IP ImPulse DSP Engine To Tech Lineup

PITTSBURGH—NEP Group has added three Calrec IP ImPulse system to expand its AoIP and remote production capabilities with the range of Apollo surfaces already installed in its Supershooter 6, Supershooter 17 and Supershooter 25 mobile production units.

A fourth is being installed in Supershooter 7, which is scheduled to roll out next year, it said.

Since January, NEP has used ImPulse on a weekly basis, providing ST 2110-30 flows over a 10Gb fiber link between the Supershooter 17 field acquisition unit on the site of an event and the Supershooter 25 production crew workspace at a centralized production facility, it said.

Both units can be parked up to 2,500 miles away from each other at any particular time, and the ImPulse at the facility can provide control on up to four Apollo mixing surfaces with another at the remote site, it said.

Supershooters 17 and 25 run as part of NEP’s non-IP fabric, and Supershooter 6 is fully integrated into the company’s switch fiber.

“The future of broadcasting is utilizing ST 2110 IP routing systems,” said Pat Zollinger, senior systems engineer at NEP Group. “All of our new production trucks and centralized production builds will be built leveraging IP technology and our in-house control system, TFC. Calrec has provided the support necessary for us to easily integrate the ImPulse core into our TFC system and represents a technological leap in I/O capacity in and out of the surface from the network fabric and control system.

“We’re constantly updating and upgrading our fleet of mobile units and Calrec provides NEP engineers with direct access to Calrec engineers and support staff," Zollinger continued. "During our 30-year relationship with Calrec, we’ve used everything from the Q2, the Alpha, the Apollo and now ImPulse. We have great confidence with Calrec’s ImPulse product line and know that Calrec will be standing with us as we navigate the ever-changing IP landscape.”

ImPulse, a powerful DSP engine, has native SMPTE ST 2110 connectivity. Compatible with Calrec Apollo and Artemis consoles, it offers a simple upgrade path for users moving to the IP domain, the company said.

It enables 3D immersive path widths and panning for next-generation audio with height and 3D pan controls and has flexible panning and downmixing built-in. ImPulse allows up to four independent mixing environments to run from a single core, regardless of its location. Each independent mixer can access up to 1,458 paths, it said.