NEP Acquires Outside Broadcast and RecordLab

PITTSBURGH & LEUVEN, BELGIUM – NEP Group Inc., has announced that it has acquired Belgian company Outside Broadcast and its subsidiary RecordLab. Outside Broadcast was a provider of outside broadcast, studio production, ENG, news crews and post production technology; it now joins NEP’s worldwide network of brands for the broadcast and live event industries.

Established in 1989 and located in Belgium, Outside Broadcast services clients across the European broadcast and corporate industries. RecordLab, which is based in Germany, provides outside broadcast technologies for the sports and entertainment industries with a focus on the German and Austrian markets. NEP has fully acquired both Outside Broadcast and RecordLab, but Outside Broadcast Managing Director Timo Koch and his staff will remain.

The transaction will be finalized on April 30 in conjunction with NEP’s acquisition of Mediatec, which NEP announced earlier in April. The acquisition of these companies expands NEP’s presence, which already includes offices in the U.K., Ireland, the Netherlands, Sweden, Denmark, Germany, Finland, Switzerland, Dubai and Australia in addition to their headquarters in Pittsburgh.