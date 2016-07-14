NEP Acquires Danish OB Firm DBlux

PITTSBURGH– NEP Group announced today that it has acquired the assets of Danish Outside Broadcasting firm DBlux, based in Aalborg, Denmark. The acquisition will add three mobile units, an ENG truck, and a studio control room to NEP’s global resources. DBlux is a leading provider of OB services in Denmark, according to NEP. The acquisition will allow NEP to provide a deeper inventory of production resources to clients in Denmark and throughout Scandinavia. Terms were not disclosed.



DBlux has provided OB, TV, sound, lighting and AV productions to clients throughout Scandinavia for more than 20 years. DBlux specializes in live broadcasts of sporting events and news coverage, and they are the largest supplier in Denmarkof live transmissions to several national TV channels, NEP said.



“We look forward to bringing the DBlux team onboard to assist with our production support in the Nordic region,” said Paul Henriksen, president of NEP Broadcast Services Europe. “The DBlux team shares the same commitment to client success as we do in NEP, and the additional staff and equipment based in Denmark will be a significant benefit to our clients.”



DBlux will operate as NEP Denmark from the current facility in Aalborg, and will maintain its current staff. The managing director for NEP Denmark will be Mats Berggren, and daily operations will, as before, be led by Henrik Borup who will work in close cooperation with NEP Sweden.