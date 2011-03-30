NeoGroupe to highlight new software enhancements

At the 2011 NAB Show, NeoGroupe will showcase the latest releases of its software portfolio, including a range of new features and enhancements.

Among the NeoGroupe software advancements on display will be



NeoScreener TV, a real-time text-to-screen solution that enables the reception of audience reaction in real time, moderates reaction and publishes comments as captions on the TV broadcast;

NeoScreener for Telos VX, which enables call screening with full caller ID; and

NeoWinners Version 3 Television and Radio, a major release that provides a range of enhancements, including a new more intuitive interface, support for all major RDBMSs (Microsoft SQL, Oracle, MySQL, DB2, Informix and AS/400) and multichannel contest management.

