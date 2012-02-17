NEC Display Solutions announces P552 large-screen display

NEC Display Solutions of America announced the addition of a 55in model to its line of P series large-screen displays.

The P552 is a professional-grade, industrial-strength LCD display intended for 24/7 operation. It includes robust thermal protection, internal temperature sensors with self-diagnostics and fan-based technology to prevent overheating. Additional features include Open Pluggable Specification (OPS) technology, digital loop-through capabilities, reduced depth, 10 percent lower power consumption and 10W speakers.