NDI Makes Available New NDI|HX3 For Developers, Manufacturers

SAN ANTONIO, Texas—NDI, part of the Vizrt Group, has announced the availability of its new NDI|HX3, which allows users of NDI|HX3-enabled device to select the latest NDI version for better video and reduced latency while using a fraction of NDI high bandwidth.

NDI|HX3 gives manufacturers and developers a way to add greater flexibility without a change or upgrade of hardware, the company said.

The latest version offers the option to deliver low-latency transmission with reduced bandwidth, while maintaining visually lossless performance, allowing users to deliver broadcast-quality video in any setting without the need to upgrade their equipment, it said.

Little engineering effort is necessary to integrate NDI|HX 3 for existing manufacturers to begin leveraging its benefits. Software applications, such as NewTek TriCaster, Vizrt Vectar Plus and vMix will not need any upgrade to support NDI|HX 3.

“The diverse ways in which NDI partners and users apply the standard, integrating it into countless workflows, products and projects never cease to amaze us. To keep up with the demand from the market in leveraging NDI technology and to enable limitless content creation for any user, our team is committed to consistent innovation to push the boundaries of moving video. NDI|HX 3 is a shining example of that commitment as it strikes the perfect balance of quality and efficiency with zero compromises to set a new standard in visual storytelling,” said Michael Namatinia, president of NDI.