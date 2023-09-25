NCTC Partners with TONE Networks

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. & NEW YORK—The NCTC has announced a partnership with TONE Networks that will give its members access to a micro-coaching and mentorship program geared towards growing, connecting, and retaining early to mid-career employees.

This partnership allows NCTC members to quickly deploy, turnkey mentorship and professional development programs for their staff. It is open to all employees but geared towards female development, the NCTC said.

NCTC operates as a programming, broadband solutions, and hardware purchasing organization for its member companies. It represents almost 700 independent communications service providers who connect approximately one-third of North American and U.S. Territory households.

"One of the challenges that we heard from our members is how to retain and grow key talent, this program offers just that, geared towards female staff, however, can be beneficial to all," said Lisa Hood, CFO/COO of NCTC. "We continue to find ways to help our members to address key issues their businesses are facing with evolving consumer and business demands and this is one of the many benefits of being an NCTC member."

"We have successfully created a turnkey program for NCTC employees and NCTC member company employees, with the goal of educating, mentoring, and developing leaders of tomorrow," added Gemma Toner, founder and CEO of TONE Networks. “TONE Networks offers on demand content directly addressing the many issues facing employees today and assists them with navigating these key challenges with practical advice. By offering employees these resources we find higher retention and satisfaction amongst those that participate."