NBCU’s FAST Channel TNBC to Rebrand as NBC Comedy Vault

NBCUniversal has announced that its FAST channel TNBC will be rebranding to NBC Comedy Vault on June 1 and that the free streaming service will officially launch on Amazon Freevee, The Roku Channel and Xumo Play.

NBCU also announced that audiences of the newly branded NBC Comedy Vault will be able to celebrate Pride Month with the debut of Seasons 1-8 of NBC’s original and critically acclaimed, “Will & Grace.” Seasons 1-8 ran from 1998 – 2005

Other iconic family comedies like “Charles in Charge,” “Coach,” and “Major Dad” will be made available in July in daytime programming with continued primetime takeovers featuring “Will & Grace”, the streaming service reported.