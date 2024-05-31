NBCU’s FAST Channel TNBC to Rebrand as NBC Comedy Vault
NBC Comedy Vault will officially launch on Amazon Freevee, The Roku Channel and Xumo Play on June 1
NBCUniversal has announced that its FAST channel TNBC will be rebranding to NBC Comedy Vault on June 1 and that the free streaming service will officially launch on Amazon Freevee, The Roku Channel and Xumo Play.
NBCU also announced that audiences of the newly branded NBC Comedy Vault will be able to celebrate Pride Month with the debut of Seasons 1-8 of NBC’s original and critically acclaimed, “Will & Grace.” Seasons 1-8 ran from 1998 – 2005
Other iconic family comedies like “Charles in Charge,” “Coach,” and “Major Dad” will be made available in July in daytime programming with continued primetime takeovers featuring “Will & Grace”, the streaming service reported.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.