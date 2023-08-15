NBCUniversal, Roku Expand FAST Channel Offering

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif.—NBCUniversal (NBCU) and Roku have launched new free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) linear channels featuring programming from across the NBCU Global Distribution library on The Roku Channel.

The two companies also said that they will be launching more FAST channels later this year.

The new launches expand NBCU’s existing FAST relationship with Roku, which currently includes NBC News Now, Dateline 24/7, Today All Day, LX, NBC local channels, Telemundo regional news channels, Sky News International, and The Rotten Tomatoes Channel.

It also broadens of NBCU Global Distribution’s relationship with Roku, beyond the licensing of films, TV series, and Telemundo programming.

The new Global Distribution Studio Entertainment Channels now available on The Roku Channel include: Murder, She Wrote, Little House on the Prairie, Universal Crime, which is comprised of such library series as “Columbo,” “Kojak,” “The Rockford Files,” Saved by the Bell, TNBC (Teen NBC), which features shows like “Punky Brewster,” “Major Dad,” and “Hang Time”; and Bad Girls Club.

The channels launching later this year will include Universal Action, which will feature such series as “The A-Team,” “Magnum P.I.,” and “Knight Rider,” and Alfred Hitchcock Presents, the Emmy-winning anthology series showcasing the iconic mysteries created by the legendary filmmaker.

“The Roku Channel is thrilled to announce its expanded relationship with longtime partner NBCUniversal,” shared Jennifer Vaux, vice president, content acquisition and programming for The Roku Channel. “As FAST continues to gain incredible popularity in the marketplace, we’re excited to bring such terrific content options – including a strong roster of very well-known, fan-favorite programming – to our viewers.”