NBCUniversal, Roku Expand FAST Channel Offering
More channels featuring programming from NBCU Global Distribution library have launched on The Roku Channel
UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif.—NBCUniversal (NBCU) and Roku have launched new free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) linear channels featuring programming from across the NBCU Global Distribution library on The Roku Channel.
The two companies also said that they will be launching more FAST channels later this year.
The new launches expand NBCU’s existing FAST relationship with Roku, which currently includes NBC News Now, Dateline 24/7, Today All Day, LX, NBC local channels, Telemundo regional news channels, Sky News International, and The Rotten Tomatoes Channel.
It also broadens of NBCU Global Distribution’s relationship with Roku, beyond the licensing of films, TV series, and Telemundo programming.
The new Global Distribution Studio Entertainment Channels now available on The Roku Channel include: Murder, She Wrote, Little House on the Prairie, Universal Crime, which is comprised of such library series as “Columbo,” “Kojak,” “The Rockford Files,” Saved by the Bell, TNBC (Teen NBC), which features shows like “Punky Brewster,” “Major Dad,” and “Hang Time”; and Bad Girls Club.
The channels launching later this year will include Universal Action, which will feature such series as “The A-Team,” “Magnum P.I.,” and “Knight Rider,” and Alfred Hitchcock Presents, the Emmy-winning anthology series showcasing the iconic mysteries created by the legendary filmmaker.
“The Roku Channel is thrilled to announce its expanded relationship with longtime partner NBCUniversal,” shared Jennifer Vaux, vice president, content acquisition and programming for The Roku Channel. “As FAST continues to gain incredible popularity in the marketplace, we’re excited to bring such terrific content options – including a strong roster of very well-known, fan-favorite programming – to our viewers.”
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.