NBCUniversal Names Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer

NEW YORK – NBCUniversal today announced that Atish Banerjea has been named executive vice president and chief information officer. Banerjea will be based in New York and reports directly to John Wallace, president of NBCUniversal Operations and Technical Services.



“His proven track record as an innovator in the technology space, combined with his natural ability as a leader, will provide us with an important edge in marketplace,” Wallace said.



In this role, Banerjea will oversee NBCUniversal’s global technology applications, infrastructure and operations for the company’s media portfolio.



Most recently, Banerjea served as chief technology officer for Dex One Corp., where he led a redesign of that company’s IT functions and helped to transform it into a digital media marketing company.



Before serving at Dex One, he served as executive vice president and chief technology officer for Pearson, where he was responsible for the global planning, deployment and management of its $550-million information technology investment. He has also held positions at Maurices, Inc., and Simon & Schuster.



Banerjea holds a Master of Science degree in Computer Information Systems from Temple University, and a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Delhi.



