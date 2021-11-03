NBCU Local’s NBC & Telemundo Station Apps Launch on Amazon Fire TV

NEW YORK, N.Y.—NBCUniversal Local has announced that its NBC and Telemundo owned station apps are now available on Amazon Fire TV.

The NBC and Telemundo station apps on Fire TV allow users to access content produced by 11 NBC owned stations, 23 Telemundo owned stations and New England Cable News (NECN) – including local news, weather and investigative reporting.

“We want to serve audiences on the platforms they prefer to deliver easy access to our best-in-class apps and the local news, information and storytelling that matters to them,” said Lora Dennis, executive vice president, digital media, NBCUniversal Local. “Fire TV is another great addition to our growing distribution portfolio for our apps.”

The launch on Fire TV follows the summer 2021 unveiling of newly redesigned NBC and Telemundo apps that make it easier for English and Spanish-speaking audiences to access their communities’ latest news and weather forecasts, while offering users an array of in-app customization options.

Users can also access NBC and Telemundo station apps on Roku and Apple TV. Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming platform, which gives audiences access to NBC owned stations local news playlists through it’s ‘News’ tab.