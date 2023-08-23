NBCU Launches More FAST on Google TV, Android TV Devices

NEW YORK—Four new free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) linear content offerings featuring programming from Telemundo Enterprises and the NBCUniversal Global Distribution library have launched on Google TV and Android TV devices in the US.

The four additional channels launching August 23 are: Murder, She Wrote; Universal Crime; Lo Mejor de Telemundo and Historias de Amor.

These channels join NBCUniversal’s lineup of previously announced FAST channels on Google TV including NBC News Now, Today All Day, Dateline 24/7, NBC Local Stations, Telemundo al Día, and Sky News International.

NBCU reported that all of its new FAST channels on third party services like Google TV are powered by Xumo Enterprise, the business-to-business arm of Xumo that provides content owners, distributors and advertisers with tools and services to succeed in FAST. Xumo is a joint venture between NBCU’s parent company Comcast and Charter.