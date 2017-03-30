NBC to Snap 2018 Olympic Winter Games Coverage

STAMFORD, CONN.—NBC is starting to put its plan together for its broadcast of the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang, South Korea. After an announcement earlier this week that coverage will be available live in all time zones, NBC Olympics has also announced that it is once again partnering with Snap Inc. for special coverage of the Olympic Games.

Using Snap Inc.’s signature service, Snapchat, NBC Olympic will provide daily coverage through the app’s “Our Stories” and “Publisher Stories” features that are available in Snapchat Discover. The “Publisher Stories” will be co-produced with BuzzFeed. This partnership will also include sales packages in the Snap Ad slots in “Our Stories” and “Publishers Stories,” as well as opportunities to purchase national Geofilters and Lenses in the U.S.

The “Our Story” coverage, which will be available to all Snapchat users in the U.S., will include behind-the-scenes and fan moments submitted from users in PyeongChang and curated by Snapchat. NBC Olympics coverage on the app will also include clips, brand marks, logos and other broadcast elements.

“Publisher Stories” from the Games are expected to feature content produced from the BuzzFeed team in PyeongChang. BuzzFee will have access to athletes, as well as provide clips from inside and outside PyeongChang Olympic venues.

Snapchat will make this content available during the entire Olympic Games, as well as during select dates leading up to the Opening Ceremony.

NBC Olympics and Snap had a similar partnership with the 2016 Rio Olympics, which saw a reported 35 million Snapchat users view the content.

The 2018 Olympic Winter Games will take place in PyeongChang, South Korea begins on Feb. 8, 2018.