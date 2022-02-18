NBC Sports Uses Planar Display Tech for Olympic Games Coverage

STAMFORD, CONN—NBC Sports has selected Planar to provide fine pitch LED video wall display technology for its production of the XXIV Olympic Winter Games.

(Image credit: NBC Olympics)

NBC Sports is using Planar’s TVF Series LED video wall on its Beijing set. The display features a 1.8mm pixel pitch that powers broadcast coverage from Studio A, with over 200 LED displays delivering more than 15 million pixels of resolution. NBC Sports is using the video wall “to achieve popular resolutions and deliver clear, crisp images at nearly every angle and viewing distance,” the company said.

“We are thrilled to feature this state-of-the-art LED video wall technology in our Beijing studio for the Winter Olympics,” said Ozkaplan. “After incorporating the industry leader’s display technology in previous Olympic Games, I’m confident they’ll deliver the continuous operation and unparalleled visual performance NBC Sports requires to engage audiences and create impactful viewing experiences.”

“It’s a tremendous honor to partner with NBC Sports to return as its display technology provider for this event,” said Schmidt. “Our LED video wall solutions bring stories to life with cutting-edge capabilities, the finest pixel pitches and seamless, bright, ultra-sharp images, and we’re excited to help enhance NBC Sports’ broadcast coverage for viewers.”