NBC Sports Uses Planar Display Tech for Olympic Games Coverage
By Tom Butts published
NBC Sports is using Planar’s TVF Series LED video wall on its Beijing set.
STAMFORD, CONN—NBC Sports has selected Planar to provide fine pitch LED video wall display technology for its production of the XXIV Olympic Winter Games.
NBC Sports is using Planar’s TVF Series LED video wall on its Beijing set. The display features a 1.8mm pixel pitch that powers broadcast coverage from Studio A, with over 200 LED displays delivering more than 15 million pixels of resolution. NBC Sports is using the video wall “to achieve popular resolutions and deliver clear, crisp images at nearly every angle and viewing distance,” the company said.
“We are thrilled to feature this state-of-the-art LED video wall technology in our Beijing studio for the Winter Olympics,” said Ozkaplan. “After incorporating the industry leader’s display technology in previous Olympic Games, I’m confident they’ll deliver the continuous operation and unparalleled visual performance NBC Sports requires to engage audiences and create impactful viewing experiences.”
“It’s a tremendous honor to partner with NBC Sports to return as its display technology provider for this event,” said Schmidt. “Our LED video wall solutions bring stories to life with cutting-edge capabilities, the finest pixel pitches and seamless, bright, ultra-sharp images, and we’re excited to help enhance NBC Sports’ broadcast coverage for viewers.”
Tom has covered the broadcast technology market for the past 25 years, including three years handling member communications for the National Association of Broadcasters followed by a year as editor of Video Technology News and DTV Business executive newsletters for Phillips Publishing. In 1999 he launched digitalbroadcasting.com for internet B2B portal Verticalnet. He is also a charter member of the CTA's Academy of Digital TV Pioneers. Since 2001, he has been editor-in-chief of TV Tech (www.tvtech.com), the leading source of news and information on broadcast and related media technology and is a frequent contributor and moderator to the brand’s Tech Leadership events.
