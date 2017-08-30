NBC Sports to Launch Internationally-Targeted Notre Dame College Football OTT Package

STAMFORD, CONN.—The college football season goes into full swing this weekend, and for Notre Dame alumni abroad NBC Sports is providing an option for them to watch all of the Fighting Irish home games. The new Notre Dame Football Season Pass will be available in Austria, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the U.K. for $49.99.

