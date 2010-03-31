NBC Sports to Join NAB Hall of Fame

Dick Ebersol

NBC Sports will be inducted into the NAB Broadcasting Hall of Fame during the NAB Show Television Luncheon. Dick Ebersol, chairman of NBC Universal Sports & Olympics, will accept this honor on behalf of NBC Sports.



NBC Sports broadcasts a wide range of sports events, including the Olympics, the NFL, the NHL, the Kentucky Derby, the Preakness, the PGA Tour, the U.S. Golf Association Championships, Wimbledon and the French Open.



“From the Olympics to its coverage of the NFL, The Kentucky Derby and Wimbledon among other sports franchises, NBC Sports has always been a pioneer in storytelling and a leader in ‘must-see’ over-the-air broadcast programming,” said Marcellus Alexander, NAB executive vice president of Television. “We’re thrilled to have Dick Ebersol, one of the true giants of broadcasting, on hand to accept this prestigious honor.”



Ebersol has more than three decades experience in television, and his crowning achievement has been the establishment of NBC Universal as the home of the Olympic Games.



His passion for the Olympics began in 1967, when he temporarily dropped out of Yale University to join Roone Arledge and ABC Sports as television’s first-ever Olympic researcher. In 1989, Ebersol returned to NBC as president of NBC Sports. He served as executive producer for the 1992 Barcelona Olympic Games, his first Olympics since Munich in 1972 for ABC, and then began an unprecedented run of Olympic rights agreements that established NBC as “America’s Olympic Network.” He has also served as senior vice president of NBC News.



Previous NAB Broadcasting Hall of Fame television inductees include Bob Newhart, Bob Barker, NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Regis Philbin, and “The Tonight Show,” among others.



The Television Luncheon, sponsored by VCI solutions, will be held on Monday, April 12.



