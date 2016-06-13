NBC Sports Rebrands Live Streaming Product

STAMFORD, CONN.—NBC Sports Live Extra app is getting a title change, as NBC Sports Digital has announced that it is rebranding its live streaming product as the NBC Sports app. In addition, NBC Sports Digital is also changing the name of its cycling app, NBC Sports Tour de France, to NBC Sports Gold.

The NBC Sports app will help stream a reported 10,000 events in 2016, along with NBCSports.com and NBCOlympics.com, including 4,500 hours from the Rio Olympics. The updated NBC Sports Gold will provide live streaming coverage and shoulder programming for the Tour de France and more than 15 other races during the cycling season.

Both apps are powered by Playmaker Media and are available on desktops, mobile devices, tablets and connected TVs.