NBC Sports Next Gets Illinois Youth-Sports Facility Into Streaming Game

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn.—Youth sports technology provider NBC Sports Next has announced a major deal to provide video streaming services and technologies to Emerald Acres Sports Connection, a 150-acre multipurpose youth-sports facility in Mattoon, Ill.

As part of the multiyear agreement, SportsEngine Play, NBC Sports Next’s fast-growing youth and amateur sports streaming platform, will be the facility's “Exclusive Video and Streaming Partner.”

Scheduled to open in December, Emerald Acres is located between several major metropolitan areas in the Midwest—including Chicago, St. Louis and Indianapolis—and is intended as a sports travel destination for thousands of youth sports clubs and teams. The facility and local officials are projecting the site will attract more than a half-million visitors annually, resulting in nearly 60,000 hotel-room nights and $23.8 million in direct spending.

Emerald Acres is managed by The Sports Facilities Cos. (SFC), which develops and manages sports, recreation and event venues, from community aquatic centers to multisport tournament destinations.

As the exclusive streaming provider, SportsEngine Play will cover and stream competitions via the installation of smart cameras at all the inside and outside playing surfaces at Emerald Acres. Each fixed camera is equipped with intelligent technology that can follow the gameplay seamlessly and integrate the video with SportsEngine Play to deliver immersive coverage of every game.

The venue includes eight basketball courts, 16 volleyball courts, four baseball diamonds, 12 multipurpose turf fields, an entertainment center and walkable hospitality. The facility also features flex rooms, locker rooms, and an on-site, walk-in clinic, offering athletes and visitors a comprehensive, forward-thinking environment. Fans can view all games via a SportsEngine Play subscription online.

The deployment builds on a recently announced agreement with SFC that will bring video and streaming to SFC’s 60-plus managed venues across the country, including Emerald Acres.

SportsEngine technology currently serves more than 30,000 small and medium-sized youth sports organizations, tournaments, the USOPC and Governing Body community, professional sports leagues and thousands of municipalities.

“We’re proud of our overall relationship with The Sports Facilities Cos. and excited to partner with their premier Midwest location,” Nick Busto, vice president, video operations, NBC Sports Next, said. “From its grand opening and beyond, SportsEngine Play will make it possible for every family member, friends and players across North America to catch every moment of competition played at Emerald Acres, while also having access to exclusive instructional and educational content on the platform.”

Added Emerald Acres General Manager Tyler Yoder: “We’re thrilled to team up with NBC Sports Next and bring SportsEngine Play to Emerald Acres. This partnership elevates our facility’s capabilities, allowing us to offer a truly state-of-the-art experience for athletes, families and fans alike.”