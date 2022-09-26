NBC Sports Next Acquires Rapid Replay

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn.—NBC Sports Next, a division of NBC Sports, has announced it is acquiring Rapid Replay, an innovative provider of video streaming solutions.

Rapid Replay simplifies the process of offering video streams of youth and amateur sports events with an end-to-end suite of video tools for live streaming, post-production, and highlight distribution. The company works with high schools, leagues, coaches, parents, athletes, and a large network of tournament operators across the youth sports landscape.

NBC Sports Next is a subdivision of NBC Sports and home to all NBCUniversal digital applications in sports and technology within its three groups: Youth & Recreational Sports, Golf, and Betting & Gaming.

It offers more than 25 sports solution products, including SportsEngine, a youth sports club, league and team management platform.

Rapid Replay will be integrated into SportsEngine.

“Today, more than ever, youth sports programs rely on video and content capabilities to create an immersive, interactive and educational experience for coaches, athletes and fans,” stated Brett MacKinnon, senior vice president and general manager of Youth and Recreational Sports, NBC Sports Next. “We welcome Rapid Replay to the NBC Sports Next family and look forward to accelerating our video streaming capabilities as we continue our commitment to enhancing the youth sports experience.”

“We regularly assess opportunities in the market that will provide additional value for our customers and align with our mission to make big events bigger, make playing sports better and reach passionate sports fans everywhere,” added Will McIntosh, executive vice president NBC Sports Next. “Offering the capabilities of Rapid Replay adds tremendous value to our customers as demand for video streaming services for youth and amateur sports continues to grow.”

NBC said it is committed to offering a seamless transition to the new ownership to Rapid Replay customers.

Rapid Replay will continue to operate independently with integration efforts planned for 2023.

When the transaction closes, NBC Sports Next said it will welcome employees of Rapid Replay to its ever growing team.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Rapid Replay was part of Comcast NBCUniversal’s Startup Engagement network. That effort allows Comcast to partner with startups to create and elevate innovative technologies that benefit the company’s customers and communities.

This is the first portfolio company that Comcast NBCUniversal has acquired from one of its Startup Engagement accelerators.

The deal is also part of NBC Sports Next’s efforts to expand its service offerings to its community of athletes, parents, coaches and sport organization administrators.

More than one million teams, clubs and leagues currently use its SportsEngine HQ to manage their seasons, events and tournaments with registration, coach eligibility and training programs, and more.