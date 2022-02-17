NBC Sports Deploys Leader Waveform Monitors, Rasterizers For Olympics Production

STAMFORD, Conn.—NBC Sports has turned to Leader Electronics for waveform monitors and rasterizers as well as on-site support for production of the on-going XXIV Olympic Winter Games from Beijing.

Dozens of hybrid waveform monitors and rack-mount hybrid rasterizers are in use for quality control operations at the network’s International Broadcast Center in Stamford, Conn., and on-site in Beijing.

The Leader waveform monitors and rasterizers are used for QC of audio and video signals, including 4K UHD and HDR across SDI and IP-based workflows.

“Leader has decades of experience in providing measurement and quality control solutions for high-profile live broadcasts, and the NBC Sports team already has had success working with the company and its waveform monitors and rasterizers to ensure our broadcasts look and sound just right,” said Tim Canary, vice president of engineering at NBC Sports. “Because these Leader systems support the latest media formats and transport protocols, they fit nicely into our live production workflow for the Winter Games.”