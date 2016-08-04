NBC Sports App Brings Olympics to Xbox, Samsung Devices

STAMFORD, CONN.—The Olympics are coming to Xbox and Samsung devices courtesy of the NBC Sports App. NBC Sports Groups announced that its live streaming product is now available for the Xbox streaming platform and select Samsung devices for authenticated pay-TV subscribers. The platforms join Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Chromecast, Comcast’s X1, Roku, Win10, Apple iOS and Android devices that will have access to NBC’s more than 4,500 hours of streaming for the 2016 Summer Olympics.

NBC Sports App’s coverage will include live streaming of all competition and TV simul-stream coverage of nine NBCUniversal Olympic television networks. The “NBC Olympics: Rio News & Results” app, along with digital only social media video franchise and news desk, will also be available to users. Streaming for the NBC Sports app is powered by Playmaker Media.

The 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro will kick off on Friday, Aug. 5, and run through Aug. 21.

