NBA’s Phoenix Suns Launch DTC Streaming Service

PHOENIX—The Phoenix Suns NBA franchise has launched “Suns Live,” a new streaming service that supplements its broadcasts by simulcasting the games online.

Powered by Kiswe—which has built similar streaming platforms for the NBA’s Utah Jazz and NHL’s Las Vegas Golden Knights—Suns Live will offer all locally broadcast games, including 70 regular season games and all five preseason contests, along with replays and original content including pregame, halftime and postgame shows.

The Suns, which were previously on the Diamond Sports RSN—which went bankrupt earlier this year—announced their intention to launch the OTT service when it signed a multiyear deal with Gray TV in April to bring every locally broadcast game to viewers for free in a statewide distribution model utilizing Gray’s Phoenix television stations KTVK (Arizona’s Family 3TV) and the newly launched KPHE (Arizona’s Family Sports & Entertainment Network)

Two packaging options are availeble: $109.99 per year or $14.99 per month. Fans can access original content today, with live game streams beginning with the first preseason game on Oct. 8 versus the Detroit Pistons.

For additional information on how to watch Phoenix Suns games this season, visit suns.com/how-to-watch.