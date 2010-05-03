NBA Extends Game Time Mobile App to Television

NEW YORK: NBA Digital today announced the expansion of the league’s Game Time mobile application to TV. The NBA signed deals with TV manufacturer Vizeo and with peripheral Web-to-TV streamer Roku. NBA Game Time statistics, news and team information will be available through the Vizio Internet Apps platform and on all Roku digital video players for the remainder of the 2010 NBA Playoff season. The new NBA Game Time application, featuring video highlights of every game, real-time access to game summaries, complete player statistics, access to news, and more, will be accessible on Vizeo Internet Apps through the widget gallery and on Roku via its Channel Store--both for free.



NBA Game Time on mobile is available for $2.99 during the playoffs on the Android Marketplace, App Store, and Blackberry App World. An NBA Game Time Lite version is available free for “all mobile platforms,” the league said. Since Game Time was launched a year ago, it’s had 1.7 million downloads.