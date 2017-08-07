NATE Executive Committee Taps Dougherty for Secretary/Treasurer

WATERTOWN, S.D.—

The National Association of Tower Erectors’ board of directors has elected board member Kevin Dougherty to serve as the new secretary and treasurer for the association’s executive committee.



Dougherty is CEO of Millennia Contracting in New Castle, Del., and has been a member of the NATE board for two years and has fulfilled a variety of other leadership roles during his tenure with NATE, including service on the OSHA Relations Committee and STAR Initiative Ad-Hoc Committee.“Kevin will provide the steady leadership and vision to ensure that NATE continues on an aggressive growth trajectory and accomplishes our ambitious agenda,” said NATE Chairman Jim Tracy, who is also CEO of Legacy Telecommunications of Burley, Wash. “I would also like to provide a tip of the cap to departing NATE Executive Committee Board member Ben Little. Ben served with distinction at both NATE and the Tower Family Foundation for many years and we salute his leadership.”NATE is a nonprofit trade association in the wireless infrastructure industry providing a unified voice for tower erection, service and maintenance companies.This story originally appeared on TVT's sister publication Radio World.

The vote was held at the organization’s 2017 Summer Conference in Kansas City, Mo.