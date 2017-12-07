NATE Elects 2018 Board of Directors

WATERTOWN, S.D.—The National Association of Tower Erectors has released the results of its 2018 board of directors election.

Kevin Dougherty

The association says Kevin Dougherty, president of Millennia Contracting in New Castle, Del.; John Paul Jones, president of Tower & Turbine Technologies in Austin, Texas; Bryan Lee, president of Lee Antenna & Line Service in Hellertown, Pa.; and Jimmy Miller, president of MillerCo. in Gulfport, Miss., were reelected and will retain their seats on the NATE board.

Additionally, NATE announces Shama Ray, owner and CEO of Above All Tower Climbing in Bonne Terre, Mo., was also elected to serve as a new member of the board.

They will begin their two-year terms on Feb.17 at the NATE Unite 2018 Conference in Nashville, Tenn.

The association also acknowledged retiring two-term board member Don Train, president of Train’s Towers in Haddon Heights, N.J., who will also be recognized at the 2018 conference.

The National Association of Tower Erectors is a nonprofit trade association in the wireless infrastructure industry that says it provides a unified voice for tower erection, service and maintenance companies.

This story originally appeared on TVT's sister publication Radio World.