NATE Elects 2015 Board of Directors

WATERTOWN, S.D.—The National Association of Tower Erectors has released the official results of its Board of Directors election.

The 2015 election featured a slate of 10 candidates from eligible voting member companies vying for four open seats on the NATE Board of Directors. The election marked the second consecutive year the Association has had a double-digit number of candidates seeking seats on the Board of Directors.

New to the board is Ben Little, CEO of Centerline Solutions LLC in Golden, Colo.

Kari Carlson, chief operating officer of Tower Systems Inc. in Watertown, S.D. and Winter Park, Fla.; Jim Miller, president of EasTex Tower Inc. in Colorado Springs, Colo.; and Jim Tracy, CEO of Legacy Telecommunications Inc. in Burley, Wash. were reelected.

The winners will officially begin their two-year terms Feb. 22, at the NATE Unite 2015 Conference in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

NATE is a nonprofit trade association in the wireless infrastructure industry.