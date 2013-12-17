NATE Announces Results of 2014 Board of Directors Election

Watertown, S.D.—The National Association of Tower Erectors has released the official results of its 2014 Board of Directors election.



NATE says candidates Pat Cipov, president of Cipov Enterprises, Inc. in Sumter, S.C., and Bryan Lee, president of Lee Antenna & Line Service, Inc. in Hellertown, Pa., were re-elected and will retain their seats.



Candidates John Paul Jones, president of Tower & Turbine Technologies LLC in Austin, Texas; Jimmy Miller, president of MillerCo, Inc. in Gulfport, Mississippi; and Don Train, President of Train’s Towers, Inc. in Haddon Heights, N.J., also will be serving as new members of the association’s board.



The candidates will officially begin their two-year terms Feb. 23, 2014 at the NATE UNITE 2014 conference in San Diego, Calif.



“NATE extends our congratulations to the candidates who emerged successful in the 2014 Board of Director’s Election,” said Executive Director Todd Schlekeway. “Serving on the NATE Board of Directors is a tremendous commitment and we appreciate their willingness to contribute their time and talents to continue to help the Association fulfill its mission of raising the bar on industry safety, standards and education.”



Schlekeway also commented on the ‘caliber’ and number of candidates, noting that there were more than in past years.

