NATE Announces 2019 Board of Directors

The National Association of Tower Erectors has announced the results of a board of directors election.

Randy Scott, president of Texoma Contracting, Muskogee, Okla., was reelected while Victor Drouin, president of Green Mountain Communications, Pembroke, N.H., Chris Mallon, president of TowerMRL, Cottage Grove, Wis., and Michael Young, chief operating officer, Sioux Falls Tower & Communications, Sioux Falls, S.D., will be added to the board.

Departing the board will be Jim Tracy, chief executive officer, Legacy Telecommunications, Burley, Wash., and Jim Miller, president and chief executive officer of EasTex Tower, Colorado Springs, Colo.

Image 1 of 4 Randy Scott Image 2 of 4 Chris Mallon Image 3 of 4 Michael Young Image 4 of 4 Victor Drouin

NATE Executive Director Todd Schlekeway said, “I would like to congratulate Randy, Victor, Chris and Michael on their successful election and for their willingness to serve on the NATE Board of Directors. 2019 is shaping up to be a pivotal year for NATE and the industry as 5G deployment continues to scale.”

Terms will begin with the upcoming annual NATE Unite conference in Grapevine, Texas, Feb. 3.