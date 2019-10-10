NASCAR Taps Calrec for Audio Upgrade

CHARLOTTE, N.C.—NASCAR has chosen Calrec Audio’s Summa digital broadcast audio console for its studio upgrade.

Audio operators can control Summa via a 17-inch multi-touchscreen with a straightforward interface that uses established finger gestures to navigate the system. Bluefin2 technology gives Summa a pool of 180- or 128-channel processing paths, eight groups, four mains, 16 auxes and 32 tracks and its Hydra2 core provides Summa with the same integral router technology as the Apollo and Artemis consoles, the company said.

“Calrec’s reputation for sports coverage throughout the industry speaks volumes and made us the leading contender in their upgrade process,” says Rob Lewis, national technical sales, Calrec Audio. “As the most relied on brand in U.S. sports, many existing A1s are already very familiar with mixing on Calrec consoles.”