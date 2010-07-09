NASCAR Media Group improves on-air sound with SSL console

NASCAR Media Group (NMG) has installed a 32+8-fader Solid State Logic C100 HDS digital broadcast console and MORSE router for its HD workflow within a new production studio. The C100 HDS is being used on shows such as "Inside NASCAR" and "NASCAR Now."

NMG creates and produces broadcast programming and home entertainment video related to the sport and provides the technical and production services for everything NASCAR including several series and specials for FOX, CMT, SPEED and Showtime.

Dave McKinley, director of broadcast and production operations and engineering for NMG, said they needed a console that was flexible enough to support fast change outs from one show to another. Since it was installed earlier this year, the C100 HDS has operated perfectly.

NMG is currently using the C100 HDS straight to air, but for tapings it records ISO channels to AJA Video Ki Pro drives and also into a FORK system, which allows post-production editing on its Fairlight and Final Cut systems.