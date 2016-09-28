NAB’s Matheny Appointed to NWSA Board of Governors

DALLAS—Sam Matheny, executive vice president and chief technology officer for NAB, is the newest member of the National Wireless Safety Alliance’s Board of Governors. The announcement was made during the NWSA stakeholder meetings, which are currently underway in Dallas.

As part of the Board of Governors, Matheny will help develop policy and provide oversight for the national non-profit assessment and certification organization for the enhancement of safety and training for those who work one towers and other non-standard structures.

“Climbing and rigging really tall broadcast towers to handle very large antennas requires special skills that are uniquely challenging,” said Matheny. “Developing programs that will increase tower safety is of vital concern and will save lives. I’m delighted to join the NWSA and help with this important endeavor.