NABEF Launches Technology Apprenticeship Program



The National Association of Broadcasters Education Foundation has announced a new program to give students hands-on experience within the broadcast industry.



The Technology Apprenticeship Program consists of two months assisting at a radio or television station, followed by a three-day training regimen within a technology manufacturing facility. The program’s ten participants will have free admission to this year’s NAB Show and the Radio Ink Convergence in May.



"Combining exposure to new technology trends with the benefits of an interactive learning environment is ideal for attracting the brightest high-tech minds to our industry," said NABEF President Marcellus Alexander. "We are looking forward to a successful launch and a well-rounded educational experience for all participants."



TAP is available to college or technical school seniors, recent graduates or those seeking employment in the broadcast industry. Experience or training in IT, digital technologies, broadcast engineering or related fields is required. Additional information is available online. The deadline to apply is Mar. 11.



